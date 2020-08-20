Bitcoin Risks Deeper Drop if Dollar Rebounds

Bitcoinâs price pullback may worsen as the U.S. dollar shows signs of life on the back of the newly-released minutes from Julyâs Federal Reserve meeting.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenbackâs value against that of other reserve currencies, has jumped 1% to 93.000 in the past 24 hours â the biggest single-day rise in two months.

USD has picked up on the news the Fed is not planning on implementing controversial yield curve controls on bonds â something markets had been anticipating.

The correlation between bitcoin and the USD has been historically weak but has picked up in the past month as investors look for alternative safe-haven assets.

CoinDesk data shows bitcoin rising from $9,000 to $12,400 in the four weeks up to Aug. 17 just as the dollar index declined from 97 to 92.

But in the past week and in the face of a strengthening dollar, bitcoin has fallen to around 11,780 â down 5% from the recent high of $12,400 it reached earlier this week.

Continued recovery in the U.S. dollar could yield further losses for bitcoin but a sustained dollar rebound still looks unlikely â interest rates will remain at rock bottom to stimulate the economy, increasing the chances that the Fed might be forced to more radical monetary measures.

