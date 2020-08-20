Bitcoin Risks Deeper Drop if Dollar Rebounds
Bitcoinâs price pullback may worsen as the U.S. dollar shows signs of life on the back of the newly-released minutes from Julyâs Federal Reserve meeting.
- The dollar index, which tracks the greenbackâs value against that of other reserve currencies, has jumped 1% to 93.000 in the past 24 hours â the biggest single-day rise in two months.
- USD has picked up on the news the Fed is not planning on implementing controversial yield curve controls on bonds â something markets had been anticipating.
- The correlation between bitcoin and the USD has been historically weak but has picked up in the past month as investors look for alternative safe-haven assets.
- CoinDesk data shows bitcoin rising from $9,000 to $12,400 in the four weeks up to Aug. 17 just as the dollar index declined from 97 to 92.
- But in the past week and in the face of a strengthening dollar, bitcoin has fallen to around 11,780 â down 5% from the recent high of $12,400 it reached earlier this week.
- Continued recovery in the U.S. dollar could yield further losses for bitcoin but a sustained dollar rebound still looks unlikely â interest rates will remain at rock bottom to stimulate the economy, increasing the chances that the Fed might be forced to more radical monetary measures.
Related Stories
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Sinks to $11.6K as Etherâs Gas Keeps Rising
- Stablecoin Demand May Drop if Traders Abandon Bitcoin âCash and Carryâ Strategy
- Bitcoinâs Bull Run Is Slowing â Pullback Now Expected
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Slides to $11.8K; Uniswap at $7M in Monthly ETH Fees
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.