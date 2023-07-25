Bitcoin Mining Has a Superpower

The rapid rise of cryptocurrencies, particularly bitcoin, has sparked widespread debate on their environmental impact. Bitcoin mining in particular often receives significant scrutiny, with critics arguing the energy-intensive process of mining strains electrical grids and wastes energy.

This could not be further from the truth. Bitcoin miners increase the resilience of energy grids, incentivize renewable energy development and create jobs in rural regions. Bitcoin miners are flexible, location agnostic loads that can respond to grid frequency events with unparalleled granularity.

This story is part of CoinDesk's 2023 Mining Week, sponsored by Foundry. Lee Bratcher is president and founder of the Texas Blockchain Council.

Mining’s energy use spurs its most visceral critiques but, it is this aspect of mining that will have the more significant transformational effects. We must embrace the nuance of this concept in our conversations with the media, policymakers, elected officials and the general public.

One of the primary advantages of bitcoin mining lies in its potential to provide a demand response mechanism for electrical grids. Demand response, also known as “ancillary services” in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) marketplace in my home state of Texas, allows the grid operator to adjust electricity consumption during peak hours, preventing grid instability.

In December 2022, ERCOT reported that 96% of all large flexible loads (i.e. bitcoin miners) curtailed their energy consumption during a winter weather event that generated significant demand for electricity to heat homes. Nearly 2,000 megawatts of bitcoin mining came off the grid shaving off peak demand by that amount.

Further, by using energy during times of day and in locations where there is stranded energy, miners are able to significantly improve the economics for generators like wind, solar and natural gas plants. This improvement in economics for those generators helps ensure that generation resources (power plants, wind and solar farms) can expand their capacity.

This process shaves off the peaks of energy consumption and pulls up the troughs in times when energy demand is negligible (think overnight).

Brad Jones, the former ERCOT Interim CEO said it best when he stated at the 2022 Texas Blockchain Summit that, “bitcoin mining is a great thing to help us balance the grid. The bitcoin miners turn down their consumption when prices rise in a way that we can give that power back to other consumers.”





The nature of bitcoin mining operations requires miners to be located close to cheap energy sources. In many cases, these sources are renewable energy installations such as wind farms, hydroelectric power plants and solar arrays. By locating near these renewable energy sources, miners help stabilize the grid by absorbing excess electricity production that might otherwise be wasted.

Consequently, this reduces the need for grid operators to ramp up or down conventional power plants, thereby minimizing inefficiencies and promoting a greener energy mix.

Bitcoin mining is also spurring significant investment in renewable energy infrastructure. To remain competitive, miners continuously seek cheaper electricity rates, which often leads them to regions rich in renewable energy resources. By establishing mining operations in these areas, miners provide revenue streams that encourage further investments in renewable energy projects.

This phenomenon has been observed in several regions where the presence of mining operations helped to kick-start renewable energy projects that would otherwise not have been financially viable. The influx of capital from miners aids in expanding the capacity of renewable energy installations, ultimately contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable energy grid.

The energy-intensive nature of bitcoin mining has driven mining companies to seek energy-efficient solutions actively. As competition increases and energy costs rise, miners have a strong incentive to find innovative ways to reduce their electricity consumption without compromising their mining capabilities. And so, this has led to the development of more energy-efficient hardware and cooling systems.

The decentralized nature of bitcoin mining can also incentivize grid decentralization efforts. By promoting distributed energy resources (DERs) like solar panels and home battery systems, bitcoin mining can facilitate grid independence and resilience. In times of natural disasters or other emergencies, these DERs can continue to operate autonomously, reducing the burden on the centralized grid and ensuring a stable energy supply.

By acting as a demand response mechanism, stabilizing the grid, spurring investments in renewable energy, driving technological innovation, and encouraging decentralization, bitcoin mining offers several benefits that promote sustainability and grid resilience.

It is essential to recognize that discussions about the environmental impact of bitcoin mining should not be limited to isolated observations but should consider the wider implications and opportunities for positive change. Through thoughtful regulation and promoting energy-efficient practices, the energy-intensive nature of bitcoin mining can be harnessed to bring about meaningful advancements in the global energy landscape.

