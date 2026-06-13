Bitcoin ETF Outflows Are Now at Record Levels. Time to Panic, or Time to Buy the Dip?

Key Points

Bitcoin exchange-traded funds saw a lot of outflows recently.

There may be more outflows on the way.

The outflows coincided with the price of the coin falling significantly.

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When $4.4 billion walks out the door in just a couple of weeks, it's natural to feel a twinge of anxiety. U.S. spot Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) just recorded a deluge of net outflows from May 15 through June 3, the longest streak since their January 2024 launch.

The price of the coin is down 21% in the last 30 days alone, and now there's a sense of skittishness (if not early-stage panic) in the air. But why are investors selling the coin right now, and is this dip worth buying?

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Where the money went

Bitcoin has badly lagged this year's hottest assets, especially artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor stocks. Predictably, capital has thus rotated out of the coin to chase the hype elsewhere. Of special note is one holder, who dumped $1.3 billion of the iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ: IBIT) in a single trade that was executed privately, off public exchanges.

The macroeconomic picture is also not necessarily favorable for Bitcoin.

Stronger-than-anticipated U.S. jobs data has eroded rate cut hopes for those watching the Federal Reserve, making bonds and other less risky assets look a lot more appealing than a highly volatile cryptoasset that pays no yield. The ongoing conflict with Iran, which has upended global energy markets and will likely therefore contribute significantly to inflation, is just one more fly in the ointment at the moment.

In other words, there are a lot of different headwinds in play for Bitcoin right now.

There's ample cause to load up

There's a strong argument for buying the dip here, starting with the fact that all of the aforementioned headwinds are almost certainly temporary.

Furthermore, Bitcoin is priced near $61,500 as of June 9. That roughly equals the average miner's production cost per coin. All-inclusive estimates for production costs, which include hardware and overhead, among other factors, were near $87,000 in February.

That gap sets up a self-correcting mechanism, which is a part of Bitcoin's protocol. Unprofitable miners power down their rigs, which makes the network lower the mining difficulty. That makes average production costs fall, which tends to occur right when supply is getting even more scarce relative to the remaining production capacity of the network, pressuring prices upwards. In the 2019 and 2022 bear markets, buying at prices below the production cost paid off extremely well in the long run.

Of course, the coin's production cost takes a long time to act on the price, and the AI trade could keep vacuuming up capital for a few more quarters. However, if you're investing with a five-year horizon or longer, this looks like very juicy territory for accumulating more Bitcoin, and I'll be buying the dip here as a result.

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin and iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.