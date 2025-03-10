BIPC Crosses Critical Technical Indicator

In the case of Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, the RSI reading has hit 29.7 — by comparison, the universe of energy stocks covered by Energy Stock Channel currently has an average RSI of 42.8, the RSI of WTI Crude Oil is at 31.0, the RSI of Henry Hub Natural Gas is presently 58.5, and the 3-2-1 Crack Spread RSI is 63.4. A bullish investor could look at BIPC's 29.7 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), BIPC's low point in its 52 week range is $28.4725 per share, with $45.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.56. Brookfield Infrastructure Corp shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day.
