BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) Price Target Increased by 15.68% to 21.83

The average one-year price target for BioXcel Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:BTAI) has been revised to $21.83 / share. This is an increase of 15.68% from the prior estimate of $18.87 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $69.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,239.14% from the latest reported closing price of $1.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioXcel Therapeutics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTAI is 0.01%, an increase of 38.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 281.52% to 2,356K shares. The put/call ratio of BTAI is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 1,028K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 241K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 125K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares , representing an increase of 77.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTAI by 472.00% over the last quarter.

XTX Topco holds 113K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares , representing an increase of 79.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTAI by 756.75% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 44K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares , representing an increase of 8.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTAI by 74.37% over the last quarter.

