Bioventus Inc. Q2 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Bioventus Inc. (BVS) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $33.44 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $7.46 million, or $0.11 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Bioventus Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $19.69 million or $0.22 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.8% to $153.21 million from $147.66 million last year.

Bioventus Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $33.44 Mln. vs. $7.46 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.47 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue: $153.21 Mln vs. $147.66 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 0.75 To $ 0.79 Full year revenue guidance: $ 600 M To $ 610 M

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