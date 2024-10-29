Biotron’s Mixed Trial Results and Future Prospects

Biotron Limited (AU:BIT) has released an update.

Biotron Limited reported mixed results from its Phase 2 COVID-19 trial for the antiviral drug BIT225, which met safety and tolerability endpoints but not efficacy targets. Despite this, Biotron continues to advance its research on antiviral compounds, including promising developments in HIV-1 and Dengue virus programs. The company remains committed to exploring commercial opportunities for its unique viroporin antagonist platform, which shows broad-spectrum antiviral activity.

