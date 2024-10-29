News & Insights

Stocks

Biotron’s Mixed Trial Results and Future Prospects

October 29, 2024 — 07:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Biotron Limited (AU:BIT) has released an update.

Biotron Limited reported mixed results from its Phase 2 COVID-19 trial for the antiviral drug BIT225, which met safety and tolerability endpoints but not efficacy targets. Despite this, Biotron continues to advance its research on antiviral compounds, including promising developments in HIV-1 and Dengue virus programs. The company remains committed to exploring commercial opportunities for its unique viroporin antagonist platform, which shows broad-spectrum antiviral activity.

For further insights into AU:BIT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BITRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.