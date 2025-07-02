Biomerica Secures PLA Code For InFoods IBS Test, Advancing Reimbursement Access

(RTTNews) - Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA), a global biomedical firm specializing in gastroenterology diagnostics, announced that its inFoods IBS test has been granted a Proprietary Laboratory Analysis - PLA code by the American Medical Association's CPT Editorial Panel.

The code will become effective on October 1, 2025, enabling claims submissions to Medicare and private insurers.

The PLA code serves as a key milestone in Biomerica's commercialization strategy, providing a dedicated billing identifier for the inFoods IBS test. This development enhances reimbursement transparency and is expected to expand patient access.

Biomerica CEO Zack Irani stated that this step advances the company's goal of enabling broader access to its personalized, non-drug diagnostic approach for managing IBS symptoms. Chief Commercial Officer Scott Madel added that the code strengthens reimbursement efforts and positions the test to reach more patients in need of individualized care.

The inFoods IBS test identifies specific foods triggering IBS symptoms by detecting elevated immune responses to a panel of common foods. This approach allows physicians to offer personalized dietary guidance, reducing reliance on symptom-masking medications and generic elimination diets.

With IBS affecting 10-15% of U.S. adults and driving up to $10 billion in annual medical costs, the test addresses a major unmet need for effective, non-invasive treatment strategies. Results from a June 2025 Gastroenterology journal clinical trial showed significantly greater symptom improvement in patients following the inFoods-guided diets compared to placebo groups.

BMRA currently trades at $3.27, or 6.1688% higher on the NasdaqCM.

