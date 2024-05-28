News & Insights

Stocks

Biome Australia Targets Strong Global Growth

May 28, 2024 — 07:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Biome Australia Ltd (AU:BIO) has released an update.

Biome Australia Ltd, a developer of probiotics and complementary medicines, reports a robust 85% growth in international sales revenue, expecting to surpass $850k for FY24 following successful health retail launches in the UK and Ireland. The company has secured eight product registrations with Health Canada, paving the way for further expansion and a planned test market launch in North America by H2 FY25. Biome’s strategic focus now shifts to extending its reach into Western European markets and building upon its established reputation among health professionals.

For further insights into AU:BIO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.