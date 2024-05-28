Biome Australia Targets Strong Global Growth

Biome Australia Ltd (AU:BIO) has released an update.

Biome Australia Ltd, a developer of probiotics and complementary medicines, reports a robust 85% growth in international sales revenue, expecting to surpass $850k for FY24 following successful health retail launches in the UK and Ireland. The company has secured eight product registrations with Health Canada, paving the way for further expansion and a planned test market launch in North America by H2 FY25. Biome’s strategic focus now shifts to extending its reach into Western European markets and building upon its established reputation among health professionals.

