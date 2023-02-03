BIO-TECHNE (TECH) Declares $0.08 Dividend

BIO-TECHNE said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the current share price of $80.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.40%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.52%, the lowest has been 0.24%, and the highest has been 0.97%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.20 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.66 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.33% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for BIO-TECHNE is $106.99. The forecasts range from a low of $89.89 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 32.33% from its latest reported closing price of $80.85.

The projected annual revenue for BIO-TECHNE is $1,224MM, an increase of 9.53%. The projected annual EPS is $2.14, an increase of 14.97%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1209 funds or institutions reporting positions in BIO-TECHNE. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 2.42%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TECH is 0.3261%, a decrease of 11.2205%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.11% to 58,138K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 2,632,532 shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 662,407 shares, representing an increase of 74.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECH by 1.66% over the last quarter.

CMGIX - Blackrock Mid Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 2,286,936 shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 884,792 shares, representing an increase of 61.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECH by 30.26% over the last quarter.

FXAIX - Fidelity 500 Index Fund holds 1,701,764 shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 420,802 shares, representing an increase of 75.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECH by 0.43% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,657,545 shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 460,800 shares, representing an increase of 72.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECH by 56.91% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 1,481,360 shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,321,431 shares, representing an increase of 10.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TECH by 0.03% over the last quarter.

Bio-Techne Background Information

Bio-Techne Corporation is a holding company for biotechnology and clinical diagnostic brands. It was founded in 1976 as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne in 2014.

