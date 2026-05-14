Bio-Techne (BIT:1TECH) Price Target Decreased by 13.43% to 56.48

The average one-year price target for Bio-Techne (BIT:1TECH) has been revised to €56.48 / share. This is a decrease of 13.43% from the prior estimate of €65.24 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €42.77 to a high of €71.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.59% from the latest reported closing price of €54.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 587 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bio-Techne. This is an decrease of 491 owner(s) or 45.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1TECH is 0.18%, an increase of 32.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.99% to 191,573K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 10,180K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 6,480K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,734K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,115K shares , representing an increase of 10.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TECH by 83.19% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,930K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,927K shares , representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1TECH by 2.33% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,589K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,679K shares , representing an increase of 19.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1TECH by 10.66% over the last quarter.

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