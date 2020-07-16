Binance CEO Criticizes Twitter Security After Coordinated Attack on Prominent Accounts

In a fireside chat at the World Blockchain Summit Asia on Thursday Binanceâs CEO Changpeng âCZâ Zhao threw shade at Twitterâs security following coordinated attacks against prominent accounts on the platform Wednesday.

Starting with cryptocurrency firms like Coinbase, Gemini and Binance â and indeed CoinDesk â and moving on to big names such as Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bill Gates and Elon Musk, the hackers were somehow able to post from the accounts offering a fake crypto giveaway.

Twitter has yet to provide a breakdown of how the mass attack was carried out, but says it's working on it.

Speaking to CoinDeskâs managing director of content products, Joon Ian Wong, Binanceâs CZ said, while the bitcoin giveaway scam was rudimentary in its approach, it was a sign of how important strong security is for the industry.

CZ, whose account was also breached, said Twitter offers âlimited security optionsâ and the options that are available are a âlittle weak.â

He said he became aware of his own account being compromised after high profile accounts had also come under attack.

Twitter does provide two-factor authentication (2FA), but that seems to have been bypassed in the attack. Many of the affected accounts, including CoinDeskâs, had 2FA activated.

In the event of a hack where crypto funds are stolen from either individuals or exchanges, Binance seeks to blacklist the attackerâs addresses in coordination with other exchanges in order to deter future thefts, according to CZ.

Everyone in the community needs to work together and collaborate in order to âfight backâ against bad actors in the space, he said.

Despite the hack of his and Binanceâs accounts, CZ said Twitter is still his preferred social media platform due to its design and reach.

He had not yet regained control over his Twitter account at time of the interview.

