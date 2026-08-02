Billionaire Steve Cohen Is Buying This Overlooked Stock While Dumping Big Tech

Key Points

Cohen's Point72 Asset Management loaded up on Mondelez in Q1.

The billionaire probably liked the snack-food giant's valuation and defensive qualities.

Mondelez could appeal to income and risk-averse investors.

10 stocks we like better than Mondelez International ›

Steve Cohen amassed a net worth of roughly $23 billion by making big moves. He's still at it -- as evidenced by the major changes in his Point72 Asset Management hedge fund's portfolio in recent months.

Point72's 13F filing for the first quarter of 2026 revealed that Cohen is dumping big tech. The billionaire sold 24% of his hedge fund's stake in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), 21% of its position in Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and 60% of its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM).

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However, Cohen didn't just sell in Q1. He loaded up on several stocks, including one that many investors might overlook -- Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ).

Cohen's snack craving

On a dollar basis, Mondelez wasn't Cohen's biggest purchase in the first quarter. But it was on a percentage basis. The hedge fund manager bought 4.9 million shares of the food stock, increasing Point72's position by a whopping 11,627%.

Why does Cohen like Mondelez so much? It isn't for the company's recent growth. Mondelez's net revenue increased by only 4.1% year over year in the second quarter of 2026, down from 8.2% in Q1. The snack food maker's adjusted earnings per share declined by 2.7% on a constant-currency basis in Q2.

Valuation was likely a key factor in Cohen's decision. Mondelez's shares were trading more than 30% below the 2023 peak set early in the first quarter. Even after a strong year-to-date gain of around 17%, the stock sports a reasonable forward price-to-earnings ratio of 21.5.

Perhaps the best guess as to why Cohen loaded up on the snack-food giant, though, is that he found Mondelez's defensive qualities compelling in the current market environment. Another billionaire investor -- Warren Buffett -- told CNBC in July that investors were "gambling" today. Cohen knows that Mondelez should be a relatively safe, albeit perhaps boring, bet.

Should you follow Cohen's lead?

No one should buy a stock solely because a super-wealthy investor did. However, I think Mondelez could appeal to two types of investors.

First, many income investors will probably like the company's 3.3% forward dividend yield. Mondelez has also increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years following its spin-off from Kraft (NASDAQ: KHC).

Second, risk-averse investors could find Mondelez's aforementioned defensive qualities attractive. As the company told analysts earlier this year, "Snacking is embedded in daily life." Mondelez claims the leadingglobal marketshare in biscuits, the No. 2 market share in chocolates, and the No. 3 market share in cakes & pastries and snack bars. Its business should be resilient.

I suspect that some of the stocks Cohen sold in Q1 will be bigger long-term winners than Mondelez. However, buying consumer staple stocks right now probably isn't a bad idea.

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Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Broadcom, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Kraft Heinz. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.