Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, where 11,200,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.8% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the United States Fund Finder & ETF Screener, which lost 100,000 of its units, representing a 40.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of ESIX, in morning trading today Rambus is off about 0.7%, and Comfort Systems USA is higher by about 0.2%.

VIDEO: BIL, ESIX: Big ETF Outflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.