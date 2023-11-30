News & Insights

BIL, ESIX: Big ETF Outflows

November 30, 2023 — 10:50 am EST

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, where 11,200,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.8% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the United States Fund Finder & ETF Screener, which lost 100,000 of its units, representing a 40.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of ESIX, in morning trading today Rambus is off about 0.7%, and Comfort Systems USA is higher by about 0.2%.

