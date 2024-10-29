Bigtincan Receives Acquisition Proposal from Vector Capital

Bigtincan Holdings Ltd (AU:BTH) has released an update.

Bigtincan Holdings Ltd has received a revised non-binding proposal from Vector Capital to acquire all its shares at $0.22 per share. While the proposal has the backing of SQN Investors, it remains conditional on several factors including shareholder decisions and board approval. The Bigtincan Board continues to recommend the IAAC transaction, urging shareholders to await further updates.

For further insights into AU:BTH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.