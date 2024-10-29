News & Insights

Bigtincan Receives Acquisition Proposal from Vector Capital

October 29, 2024 — 07:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bigtincan Holdings Ltd (AU:BTH) has released an update.

Bigtincan Holdings Ltd has received a revised non-binding proposal from Vector Capital to acquire all its shares at $0.22 per share. While the proposal has the backing of SQN Investors, it remains conditional on several factors including shareholder decisions and board approval. The Bigtincan Board continues to recommend the IAAC transaction, urging shareholders to await further updates.

