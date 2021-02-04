Big Tech, Tesla & Cloud Computing ETFs

(0:45) - Tech Giants Benefit During Pandemic: Q4 Earnings

(4:20) - What Should Investors Expect From Tesla?

(7:00) - Cloud Computing’s Rapid Expansion: Who Will Come Out On Top?

(9:30) - Stocks To Keep On Your Radar For 2021

(13:50) - Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF: IVES

(19:40) - The Rise In Retail Investing

Podcast@Zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Dan Ives, Managing Director at Wedbush Securities, about the outlook for mega-cap technology stocks and cloud computing.

Technology giants had led the market higher for most of 2020. These companies posted better than expected earnings recently as they continue to benefit from the digital transformation accelerated by the pandemic.

Apple AAPL recorded its most profitable quarter ever. Dan believes the company is best positioned to win from the 5G super cycle theme and could be worth $3 trillion within a year.

Tesla TSLA is up almost 25% this year, after a gain of over 700% in 2020. Dan recently raised his price target for Tesla to $950, and $1,250 in a bull-case scenario, thanks to rising demand for EVs.

Recent results of Amazon AMZN, Microsoft MSFT and Google-parent Alphabet GOOG benefited from the surge in their cloud-computing businesses. Who will win this cloud war?

The ETF Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF IVES holds “undercover gems of cloud technology” companies that are expected to drive the next 10 years of an estimated $1 trillion in cloud spending. Nice NICE, Coupa Software COUP and Cloudflare NET are among its top holdings.

How is IVES different from other cloud computing ETFs--the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF SKYY, the Global X Cloud Computing ETF CLOU and the WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF WCLD. Tune into the podcast to learn more.

Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight and also make sure to subscribe! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

(Disclosure: Neena owns shares of WCLD and CLOU in the ETF Investor portfolio.)

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Get Free Report



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Get Free Report



Apple Inc. (AAPL): Get Free Report



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Get Free Report



Coupa Software, Inc. (COUP): Get Free Report



Nice Ltd. (NICE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cloudflare, Inc. (NET): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.