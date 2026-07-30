Big Banks Deliver Strong Q2: ETFs in Focus

Interest rates remain elevated, geopolitical tensions remain in place, and markets have been on a volatile ride — yet the largest banks of the United States continued to post strong results. While retail investors may find the volatility unsettling — particularly those needing to liquidate equities or seeking quick gains — Wall Street banks are benefiting.

Strong trading activity, resilient consumer spending, healthy loan demand, good capital market activity, higher investment banking fees and a pickup in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven capital markets activity have fueled optimism.

Banking Earnings in Focus

JPMorgan's JPM second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $6.14 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.59 by 9.8%. The bottom line was up 17.2% from $5.24 reported a year ago. Reported net revenues of $57.35 billion rose 27.7% year over year and topped the consensus mark of $49.14 billion.

Strong Markets and investment banking (IB) activity powered core growth, while net interest income (NII) got support from decent loan demand.

Wells Fargo & Company WFC reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $1.96, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported earnings per share of $1.54.Total revenues were $22.62 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.80 billion. Also, the top line increased 8.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Results benefited from an improvement in net interest income (NII), higher non-interest income, and lower provisions. Higher loan balances and improved deposits were other positives. However, increased non-interest expenses remained a headwind.

Citigroup Inc. C reported second-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $3.15, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.72. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported earnings per share of $1.96.Revenues, net of interest expenses, were $24.8 billion in the second quarter of 2026, up 14.3% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.6%.

NII rose 12.8% year over year to $17.1 billion, while non-interest revenues increased 17.7% to $7.6 billion.

Bank of America's BAC second-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.21 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13. The bottom line grew 34.4% year over year. Sales and trading revenues, excluding net DVA, grew 33% year over year to $7.16 billion. Fixed-income trading fees increased 8.8%, while equity trading income soared 69.9%.

Net revenues were $31.56 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.62 billion. The top line rose 15% from the prior-year quarter.

Morgan Stanley's MS second-quarter 2026 earnings were $3.46 per share, which easily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.89. The bottom line surged 62.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley was $5.58 billion, rising 57.7% year over year. Morgan Stanley's MS second-quarter 2026 earnings were $3.46 per share, which easily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.89. The bottom line surged 62.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS has reported second-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $20.98, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.47. The metric also surged 92% from $10.91 a year ago. Net revenues were $20.34 billion, rising 39% year over year and comfortably surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.49 billion by 23.3%.

Bank ETFs in Focus

Continued strength in lending, trading and investment banking activities has been a key positive for the sector so far. Against this backdrop, financials-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs), such as iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG, iShares US Financials ETF (IYF, Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB, Financial Select Sector SPDR XLF and Vanguard Financials ETF VFH should gain ahead.

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The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF): ETF Research Reports

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (VFH): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.