BHC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (Symbol: BHC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.75, changing hands as high as $7.77 per share. Bausch Health Companies Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BHC's low point in its 52 week range is $5.5703 per share, with $10.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.75.

