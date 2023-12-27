BHC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (Symbol: BHC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.75, changing hands as high as $7.77 per share. Bausch Health Companies Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BHC's low point in its 52 week range is $5.5703 per share, with $10.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.75.
Also see: LDOS Average Annual Return
KMI Insider Buying
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SNII
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.