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BGC Group, Inc. Profit Rises In Q2

July 30, 2026 — 08:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $72.487 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $57.545 million, or $0.11 per share, last year.

Excluding items, BGC Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $170.952 million or $0.35 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.8% to $845.545 million from $784.004 million last year.

BGC Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $72.487 Mln. vs. $57.545 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.15 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue: $845.545 Mln vs. $784.004 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 775 M To $ 835 M

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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