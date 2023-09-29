News & Insights

BGC Group Backs Q3 Outlook

September 29, 2023 — 08:22 am EDT

(RTTNews) - BGC Group, Inc. (BGC), a brokerage and financial technology firm, on Friday reaffirmed its outlook for the third-quarter of 2023.

For the third-quarter, excluding items, the company still expects to register pre-tax income of $87 million to $110 million.

The Group continues to record revenue of $445 million to $500 million, for the quarter.

For the third-quarter of 2022, the company had registered adjusted pre-tax profit of $82.8 million, on revenue of $416.6 million.

