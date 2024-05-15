BG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Bunge Global SA (Symbol: BG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $103.09, changing hands as low as $101.40 per share. Bunge Global SA shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BG's low point in its 52 week range is $86.10 per share, with $116.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.85. The BG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

