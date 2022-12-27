BG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $100.69, changing hands as high as $100.73 per share. Bunge Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BG's low point in its 52 week range is $80.435 per share, with $128.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.71.
