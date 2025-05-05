Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss OSI Systems Stock

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $239.0, a high estimate of $260.00, and a low estimate of $210.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.42% from the previous average price target of $222.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of OSI Systems among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Glynn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $260.00 $225.00 Jeff Martin Roth MKM Raises Buy $245.00 $224.00 Josh Nichols B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $255.00 $221.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $210.00 $220.00 Seth Seifman JP Morgan Announces Neutral $225.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to OSI Systems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to OSI Systems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of OSI Systems compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of OSI Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for OSI Systems's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of OSI Systems's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on OSI Systems analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About OSI Systems

OSI Systems Inc is a designer and manufacturer of electronic systems and components for businesses in the homeland security, healthcare, defense, and aerospace markets. The firm is organized in three business segments: Security, which derives maximum revenue, provides security and inspection systems; Healthcare, which provides patient monitoring, diagnostic, cardiology, ventilation systems and defibrillators; and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing, which provides specialized electronic components and manufacturing services for the Security and Healthcare segments and external original equipment manufacturers. Majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, and the rest from Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Breaking Down OSI Systems's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: OSI Systems's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.84%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): OSI Systems's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.82%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): OSI Systems's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.95%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: OSI Systems's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.72. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for OSIS

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Roth MKM Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 B. Riley Securities Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for OSIS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.