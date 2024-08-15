Beyond The Numbers: 13 Analysts Discuss Dutch Bros Stock

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $42.62, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. Observing a 2.08% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $41.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Dutch Bros is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dennis Geiger UBS Announces Buy $39.00 - Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $31.00 $35.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Lowers Buy $38.00 $40.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $45.00 $45.00 David Tarantino Baird Lowers Neutral $37.00 $42.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Lowers Buy $47.00 $50.00 Gregory Francfort Guggenheim Raises Neutral $36.00 $30.00 David Tarantino Baird Raises Neutral $42.00 $33.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Raises Buy $50.00 $46.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Raises Buy $49.00 $44.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Buy $46.00 $46.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Overweight $44.00 $40.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dutch Bros. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dutch Bros compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Dutch Bros's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Dutch Bros's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Dutch Bros analyst ratings.

Discovering Dutch Bros: A Closer Look

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru coffee shops that are focused on serving hand-crafted beverages. The company's hand-crafted beverage-focused lineup features hot and cold espresso-based beverages, cold brew coffee products, proprietary energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies and other beverages. The company has two reportable operating segments company-operated shops and franchising and other.

A Deep Dive into Dutch Bros's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Dutch Bros's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 30.03%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Dutch Bros's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.67%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dutch Bros's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.58%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dutch Bros's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.54%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Dutch Bros's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.79.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BROS

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2021 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Nov 2021 Cowen & Co. Maintains Outperform Oct 2021 JP Morgan Initiates Coverage On Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for BROS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.