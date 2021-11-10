Beyond Meat, Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND):

-Earnings: -$54.82 million in Q3 vs. -$19.29 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.87 in Q3 vs. -$0.31 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected -$0.39 per share -Revenue: $106.43 million in Q3 vs. $94.44 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $85 - $110 Mln

