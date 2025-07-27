Better Quantum Computing Stock: IonQ vs. Rigetti Computing

Key Points IonQ and Rigetti Computing have developed fundamentally different methods to create quantum computers.

IonQ aspires to build the internet of the future while Rigetti focuses on commercializing its superconducting qubit technology.

Neither IonQ nor Rigetti are profitable, although they have amassed large sums of cash to fund their operations.

10 stocks we like better than IonQ ›

The quantum computing industry is a promising area to invest in. Quantum machines can complete complex calculations in minutes that would take classical computers centuries, thanks to the power of quantum mechanics.

In the sector, IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) are among the prominent players. IonQ uses ions to power its quantum machines while Rigetti employs the traditional superconducting qubits process.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Both have seen impressive share price increases over the past year. IonQ stock is up over 400% through July 23 while Rigetti climbed more than 1,000% in that time. Is one a better investment in the nascent quantum computing field? Examining these businesses in more detail can help to arrive at an answer.

Rigetti Computing's tried-and-true tech

Rigetti uses a proven method of producing qubits. Qubits are a quantum device's equivalent to a classical computer's bit. But while bits represent a zero or one, the properties of quantum mechanics mean qubits can be both at the same time, enabling orders of magnitude faster processing speeds.

Superconducting qubits offer several advantages. They can be manufactured using existing semiconductor chip processes, and can complete calculations faster than ion-based quantum machines. Rigetti hopes to gain greater commercialization with the latest version of its quantum computer, the Ankaa-3 system, which launched at the end of 2024.

However, the technology isn't cheap. Superconducting qubits require special cryogenic equipment to keep temperatures colder than outer space. This is necessary for qubits to maintain stability long enough to perform calculations before they break down.

As a result, the company exited the first quarter with an operating loss of $21.6 million on sales of $1.5 million. The loss is 30% greater than the previous year while Q1 revenue plunged 52% year over year. This combination of falling revenue and rising costs is unsustainable over the long run.

That's why Rigetti executed a $350 million equity offering that helped it build up a stockpile of $575 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments with no debt as of June 11. This cash hoard should sustain the company's operations in the short term, but it will need to produce revenue growth to build a sustainable business.

IonQ's lofty ambition to remake the internet

IonQ's ion-based method holds several advantages over superconducting qubits. Its tech can operate at room temperature, eschewing the need for cryogenic equipment.

The technology also offers low error correction rates. Because qubits quickly break down, quantum computers are prone to calculation mistakes that limit their ability to scale. IonQ's reduced error rates make scalability a possibility.

Consequently, the company aims to construct a quantum computing network, reminiscent of the infrastructure that underpins today's world wide web. It pursued several acquisitions to achieve its goal of building "the next generation of the internet," in the words of IonQ Chairman Peter Chapman.

But like Rigetti, IonQ's costs are rising. It posted a Q1 operating loss of $75.7 million, an increase from 2024's $52.9 million, on revenue of $7.6 million. So it, too, is pursuing an equity offering to the tune of $1 billion.

In addition, IonQ believes it can hit revenue of $75 million to $95 million in 2025. This would be a strong increase over 2024, when sales soared 95% year over year to $43.1 million.

Making the choice between IonQ and Rigetti Computing stock

Although Rigetti's superconducting qubits technology is well established in the quantum computing industry, IonQ's approach is producing higher sales. On top of that, another factor to consider is share price valuation. This can be assessed using the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio, a metric commonly used when companies are not profitable.

The chart reveals Rigetti's P/S multiple has skyrocketed from where it was a year ago, and is far higher than IonQ's as well. This suggests Rigetti stock is overpriced, making IonQ the better value.

That said, IonQ stock is not cheap, given it has a P/S ratio exceeding 200. While quantum computers hold the promise of revolutionizing the computing industry, whether IonQ or Rigetti's approach will win out in the end is far from certain.

After all, quantum computing is still in its infancy. Its market size was just $4 billion in 2024, although industry estimates predict rapid growth to $72 billion by 2035.

As of now, IonQ's 2024 sales success coupled with an outlook of 2025 revenue growth, and a far better valuation compared to Rigetti, make its stock the superior quantum computing investment between these two businesses. Ideally, wait for a dip in IonQ's share price, and for its Q2 results to validate it's on a trajectory to hit 2025 sales targets before deciding to pick up shares.

Should you invest $1,000 in IonQ right now?

Before you buy stock in IonQ, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and IonQ wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $636,628!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,063,471!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,041% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 21, 2025

Robert Izquierdo has positions in IonQ. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.