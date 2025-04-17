Better Choice Increases Stock Repurchase Program Up To $6.5 Mln

(RTTNews) - Better Choice Co. Inc. (BTTR), a rapidly growing pet health and wellness company, on Thursday announced that its Board has reinstated the stock repurchase program and approved the buyback of up to $6.5 million common shares through December 31, 2025.

The company will use its available cash to pay for the buyback program.

Under its previous $5 million stock repurchase program, ended on December 31, 2024, the company had bought back 102,405 common shares at an average price of $1.9869 per share.

In the pre-market trading, Better Choice is 1.52% lesser at $1.8415 on the New York Stock Exchange.

