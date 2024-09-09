Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 9:

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited AXS: This insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.16 compared with 15.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII: This apparel company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

G-III Apparel Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.02 compared with 16.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. MITSY: This trading and investment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.69 compared with 20.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

