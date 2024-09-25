Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 25th:

KT Corporation KT: This telecommunications and platform services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

KT has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.31, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. OBT: This commercial and consumer banking company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Orange County has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.91, compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. CNK: This motion picture exhibitor carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22% over the last 60 days.

Cinemark has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 20.72, compared with 23.15 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

