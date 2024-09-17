Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 17th:

China Coal Energy CCOZY: This company which is engaged in integrating engineering and technological service businesses comprising of coal production, sales and trading, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

China Coal Energy Co. Price and Consensus

China Coal Energy Co. price-consensus-chart | China Coal Energy Co. Quote

China Coal Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.24 compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

China Coal Energy Co. PE Ratio (TTM)

China Coal Energy Co. pe-ratio-ttm | China Coal Energy Co. Quote

Axis Capital Holdings AXS: This company which provides a broad range of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to its clients on a worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Axis Capital Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Axis Capital Holdings Limited Quote

Axis Capital Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.43 compared with 15.70 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Axis Capital Holdings Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Axis Capital Holdings Limited Quote

KT KT: This company provides telecommunication services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

KT Corporation Price and Consensus

KT Corporation price-consensus-chart | KT Corporation Quote

KT has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.44 compared with 12.10 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

KT Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

KT Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | KT Corporation Quote

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double.

China Coal Energy Co. (CCOZY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KT Corporation (KT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

