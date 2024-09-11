Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 11:
Qifu Technology, Inc. QFIN: This credit-tech platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.
Qifu Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus
Qifu Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Qifu Technology, Inc. Quote
Qifu Technology has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.03 compared with 63.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Qifu Technology, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Qifu Technology, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Qifu Technology, Inc. Quote
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited AXS: This company which provides a broad range of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Axis Capital Holdings Limited Price and Consensus
Axis Capital Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Axis Capital Holdings Limited Quote
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.18 compared with 15.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Axis Capital Holdings Limited PE Ratio (TTM)
Axis Capital Holdings Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Axis Capital Holdings Limited Quote
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. MITSY: This trading and investment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Mitsui & Co. Price and Consensus
Mitsui & Co. price-consensus-chart | Mitsui & Co. Quote
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.80 compared with 20.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Mitsui & Co. PE Ratio (TTM)
Mitsui & Co. pe-ratio-ttm | Mitsui & Co. Quote
