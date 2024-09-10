Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 10:

MPLX LP MPLX: This midstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

MPLX LP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.94 compared with 17.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

OFG Bancorp OFG: This financial holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

OFG Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.26 compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL: This infrastructure services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 19.30 compared with 27.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

