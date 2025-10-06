Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 6th:

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated ELAN: This animal health company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Elanco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 23.42, compared with 24.73 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

HF Sinclair Corporation DINO: This independent energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.8% over the last 60 days.

HF Sinclair has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.46, compared with 24.73 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Embecta Corp. EMBC: This medical device company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Embecta has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.89, compared with 24.73 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

