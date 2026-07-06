Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 6th:

Euroseas ESEA: This company, which formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, that has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Euroseas Ltd. Price and Consensus

Euroseas Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Euroseas Ltd. Quote

Euroseas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.67 compared with 13 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Euroseas Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Euroseas Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Euroseas Ltd. Quote

OppFi OPFI: This company, which provide financial technology platform that powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

OppFi Inc. Price and Consensus

OppFi Inc. price-consensus-chart | OppFi Inc. Quote

OppFi has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.53 compared with 24.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

OppFi Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

OppFi Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | OppFi Inc. Quote

CION Investment Corporation CION: This externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment company, with an objective to generate current income and modest capital appreciation by primarily investing in senior secured debt, first lien, second lien and unitranche loans of U.S. middle-market companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

CION Investment Corporation Price and Consensus

CION Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | CION Investment Corporation Quote

CION Investment Corporation’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.09 compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CION Investment Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

CION Investment Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | CION Investment Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

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Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OppFi Inc. (OPFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CION Investment Corporation (CION) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.