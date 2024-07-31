Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 31:

Bank7 Corp. BSVN: This bank holding company for Bank7 carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Bank7 has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.50 compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.

SB Financial Group, Inc. SBFG: This financial holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

SB Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.26 compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. SVM: This mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Silvercorp Metals has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.90 compared with 22.12 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

