Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 30:

B2Gold Corp. BTG: This gold producer company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

B2Gold Corp Price and Consensus

B2Gold Corp price-consensus-chart | B2Gold Corp Quote

B2Gold has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.09 compared with 10.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

B2Gold Corp PE Ratio (TTM)

B2Gold Corp pe-ratio-ttm | B2Gold Corp Quote

Virco Mfg. Corporation VIRC: This furniture design and manufacturing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Virco Manufacturing Corporation Price and Consensus

Virco Manufacturing Corporation price-consensus-chart | Virco Manufacturing Corporation Quote

Virco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.11 compared with 22.10 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Virco Manufacturing Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Virco Manufacturing Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Virco Manufacturing Corporation Quote

Baytex Energy Corp. BTE: This energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Baytex Energy Corp Price and Consensus

Baytex Energy Corp price-consensus-chart | Baytex Energy Corp Quote

Baytex has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.39 compared with 22.10 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Baytex Energy Corp PE Ratio (TTM)

Baytex Energy Corp pe-ratio-ttm | Baytex Energy Corp Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Virco Manufacturing Corporation (VIRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

B2Gold Corp (BTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.