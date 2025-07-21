Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 21st:

PagSeguro Digital PAGS: This company which provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

PagSeguro Digital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.40 compared with 18.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

OPBK : This company which provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

OP Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.11 compared with 14.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

ADNT : This company which is one of the world’s largest automotive seating suppliers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Adient has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.66 compared with 17.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

