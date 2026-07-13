Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 13:

EuroDry Ltd. EDRY: This ocean-going transportation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.9% over the last 60 days.

EuroDry Price and Consensus

EuroDry price-consensus-chart | EuroDry Quote

EuroDry has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.68, compared with 15.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

EuroDry PE Ratio (TTM)

EuroDry pe-ratio-ttm | EuroDry Quote

DHI Group, Inc. DHX: This provider of career marketplaces, recruiting solutions, and hiring insights for technology and security-cleared professionals carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

DHI Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

DHI Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DHI Group, Inc. Quote

DHI has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.53, compared with 23.09 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

DHI Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

DHI Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | DHI Group, Inc. Quote

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO: This franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Quote

Arcos Dorados has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.54, compared with 23.09 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DHI Group, Inc. (DHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EuroDry (EDRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.