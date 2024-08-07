Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 7th:

Brookfield Business Partners BBU: This company which own and operate business services and industrial operations, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Brookfield Business Partners' has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.58 compared with 25.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sunoco SUN: This company which, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Sunoco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.35 compared with 20.70 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

NetScout Systems NTCT: This company which is a leading provider of business assurance - a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions - for today's most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

NetScout Systems has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.43 compared with 15.50 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

