Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 4th:

Mitsui & Co. MITSY: This global empire comprising more than 860 subsidiaries and associated companies with operations in chemicals, foodstuffs, general merchandise, iron and steel, machinery, nonferrous metals, textiles, energy, and real estate and service industries, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Mitsui & Co. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.16 compared with 12.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

StoneCo STNE: This company which offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

StoneCo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.44 compared with 29.800 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

SB Financial Group SBFG: This financial services holding company which offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

SB Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.51 compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

