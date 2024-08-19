Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 19th:

Axis Capital Holdings AXS: This company which provides a broad range of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to its clients on a worldwide basis, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Axis Capital Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Axis Capital Holdings Limited Quote

Axis Capital Holdings' has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.03 compared with 15.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Axis Capital Holdings Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Axis Capital Holdings Limited Quote

KT KT: This telecommunication services company which, provides mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

KT Corporation Price and Consensus

KT Corporation price-consensus-chart | KT Corporation Quote

KT has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.61 compared with 12.30 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

KT Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

KT Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | KT Corporation Quote

Dole DOLE: This company which is a producer of fresh bananas and pineapples, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Dole PLC Price and Consensus

Dole PLC price-consensus-chart | Dole PLC Quote

Dole has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.12 compared with 18.70 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Dole PLC PE Ratio (TTM)

Dole PLC pe-ratio-ttm | Dole PLC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KT Corporation (KT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dole PLC (DOLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.