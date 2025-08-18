Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 18th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 18th:

Enova International ENVA: This online financial services company which offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Enova International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.83 compared with 14.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Precision Drilling PDS: This oilfield services company which provides contract drilling, well servicing and strategic support services to the oil and gas industry in North America and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.

Precision Drilling has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.06 compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

China Yuchai International CYD: This company which primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.2% over the last 60 days.

China Yuchai International's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.49 compared with 14.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

