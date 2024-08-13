Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 13th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 13th:

Lakeland Industries, Inc. LAKE: This company that manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lakeland Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lakeland Industries, Inc. Quote

Lakeland has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.23, compared with 21.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Lakeland Industries, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Lakeland Industries, Inc. Quote

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. MPW: This real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Quote

Medical Properties has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.46, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.