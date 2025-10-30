Best Value Stock to Buy for Oct. 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 30th:

OppFi OPFI: This company which provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

OppFi has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.94 compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

OP Bancorp OPBK: This banking company, which provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

OP Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.53 compared with 14.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Eagle Bancorp Montana EBMT: This bank holding company for American Federal Savings Bank, that provides retail banking services in the south-central portion of Montana, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.30 compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

