Best Value Stock to Buy for July 29th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 29th:

Midland States Bancorp MSBI: This financial and bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Midland States Bancorp's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.02 compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.