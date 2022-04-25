Best Streaming Stocks to Buy on this Pullback

Dave Bartosiak with Trending Stocks at Zacks.com. Welp, they caught us. The streaming wars are over and the only survivors will be folks making TVs. Netflix NFLX, the streaming giant we all thought was going to be a trillion-dollar company has seen it’s value decimated. If you Netflix and chilled in November around $690 on NFLX, you woke up at $214 today. TWO FOUR TEEN. Quiet down and you can hear the sound of the earnings multiple being sucked out of the window.

It's not just Netflix either. Warner Bros Discovery WBD shut down CNN+ just one month after it launched. Disney DIS is scrambling to gain market share with their Hulu, Disney+, ESPN+ combo. Netflix talked about the 800 lbs Gorilla in the room. Sharing those passwords my friends. Sure, sharing a password is fun when you get to log in and binge watch a bake off. But it’s not so fun when you’re streaming stock is down 70%.

Let’s take a look at Zacks.com to see just how bad things have become in the land of the streamers.

