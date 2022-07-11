Best Strategies For Understaffed Restaurants

In September 2021, the National Restaurant Association found that nearly four out of five restaurants were understaffed. Thankfully, staff shortages don’t spell the end of your restaurant business. There are several ways to centralize your restaurant’s operations to boost the productivity of the staff you have. With restaurant software developing at a faster rate than ever before, you’ll have lots of tools to consider.

But streamlining your restaurant isn’t just about software. There are several low-tech ways you can reduce the amount of human attention—and labor hours—required to run your restaurant. This is our best advice for organizing your front-of-house, back-of-house and back-office operations to survive a staff shortage.

Front of House Solutions

A restaurant’s front of house (FOH) includes all customer-facing areas and typically requires the most staff. Depending on your restaurant type, your front-of-house staff might include hosts, servers, bartenders, baristas, bussers and food runners. Then, of course, there are the customers, their orders and payments to contend with. Most of the solutions in your FOH involve customer-facing software.

Use quick response (QR) codes: A QR code is a square barcode that smartphones can read. They were invented in Japan in 1994 but took off worldwide during the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers’ smartphone cameras can read a QR code that links to your restaurant’s online ordering site, creating a handheld order and payment device. Several restaurant point-of-sale (POS) systems include a QR code generator. If you don’t use a POS, several websites generate QR codes for free.

QR codes won’t eliminate all of your front-of-house staff, but they can reduce the number of servers you need and free the staff you have to focus on other tasks.

Kiosks that can accept both orders and payments and have been shown to grow restaurant sales. According to internal research by kiosk companies, self-ordering kiosks can shorten table-turnover times by six to nine minutes, increase server tips by 15% and encourage customers to spend 21% more per check.

Back of House Strategies

Restaurant kitchens require a lot of personal attention, especially if your restaurant is busy. The key in the back of house is to streamline tasks without reducing the quality of your food. You don’t have to buy a burger-flipping robot to make changes to your back-of-house operation.

Here are a few easy places to start streamlining your kitchen:

Simplify your menu: The main idea here is to get down to basics. Remove dishes that don’t sell well, and analyze dishes that require several ingredients or long preparation times.

Are there ways to reduce the ingredients or labor required without diminishing the dish? Can you adjust dishes to reduce the number of cook stations you need? Can you replace a fried protein with a roasted one that requires less attention during service? Simplifying your menu will reduce the number of cooks you need working simultaneously.

Purchase commonly used ingredients like onions and carrots pre-diced from your supplier. If fresh pasta is one of your signatures, look for a quality pre-made product from your suppliers. Consider buying your bread and desserts from a local bakery or small business. Pre-prepped ingredients save you the labor hours your cooks would otherwise spend chopping and baking items you can easily get elsewhere. Switch to single-use: Casual restaurants can replace dishes and flatware with single-use items that don’t require washing. This can be as simple as using metal baskets with paper liners in a burger joint or sturdy, pressed fiber plates for salads or burritos.

When it comes to selecting your single-use vessels, remember: 55% of consumers say they are concerned about the environmental impact of product packaging. So stick to sustainable and recyclable options. You’ll be supporting customer tastes while saving money on dishwashing hours.

Back-Office Solutions

Adding new software tools to your POS will save you administrative hours in the back office. It may even reduce the number of managers you need to run your restaurant. If you use a cloud-based POS, this is an easy way to innovate. If you’re considering adding new restaurant software to your POS, you’ll be in good company, as 65% of restaurant owners plan to expand their POS with new modules in the months ahead.

The best tools for streamlining your restaurant back office include:

Employee scheduling tools: If you are not yet using scheduling software to manage employee schedules, now is the time to start. Scheduling software keeps track of your staff availability, time-off requests and hours worked. Most systems can also estimate your labor costs, suggest schedule changes and send messages to your staff smartphones. This one change can save you five to ten office hours per week.

Automated inventory tools can track ingredients as you use them, alerting you to low stock and suggesting vendor orders. Many include vendor management, which allows you to create and manage purchase orders directly from your POS dashboard.

These tools will also speed your physical inventory counts. No more transferring paper counts into spreadsheets to calculate food costs and look for shrinkage; integrated inventory software allows you to use tablets or smartphones to track live counts. These digital counts show you the counting progress in real time, and automatically calculate your food and beverage costs.

Most cloud-based POS systems include automated messaging modules as an add-on tool or integrate with client relationship management software. You can create custom lists of guests based on their dining preferences, visit frequency or upcoming birthdays. Your marketing module will automatically send customized messages, saving you administrative time.

If you need a low-tech back-office solution, adjust your operating hours. Look at your sales and customer traffic reports. Can you possibly close an hour earlier, or open an hour later most days? If there is a day of the week when your sales are consistently lower than others, consider closing that day to give yourself (and your staff) a day off. These changes won’t necessarily be permanent, but they can be a temporary solution until you are able to staff up again.

Bottom Line

Regardless of staff availability, the restaurant business is still a people-based business. Technology is unlikely to replace the human touch that customers expect. Intelligent application of specific software tools and streamlining strategies can help your restaurant make the most of the staff you have. By reducing the number of hours you need each staff member and streamlining the tasks they perform, you’ll also alleviate another pandemic sweeping the restaurant industry: employee burnout.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the best way to manage restaurant employees who are burnt out?

While some amount of burnout is a given in any customer-facing work, it’s important to monitor employee morale while sharing the workload and enforcing break time, along with these valuable tips.

What is the best restaurant POS system?

The best POS system for your restaurant will depend on your team’s unique needs, budget and technical expertise. Our top overall pick for best restaurant POS systems was Toast, but you can also read our full guide to see the other services that made our list.

