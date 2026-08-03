Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 3:

Lam Research Corporation LRCX: This company that manufactures and services semiconductor equipments has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 15% over the last 60 days.

Lam Research Corporation Price and Consensus

Lam Research Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lam Research Corporation Quote

Lam Research’s shares gained 13.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Lam Research Corporation Price

Lam Research Corporation price | Lam Research Corporation Quote

Vertiv Holdings Co VRT: This critical digital infrastructure technologies company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Vertiv Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

Vertiv’s shares gained 32.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price

Vertiv Holdings Co. price | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

Merchants Bancorp MBIN: This bank holding company that operates through mortgage banking, mortgage warehousing, and regular banking has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Merchants Bancorp Price and Consensus

Merchants Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Merchants Bancorp Quote

Merchants’ shares gained 20.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Merchants Bancorp Price

Merchants Bancorp price | Merchants Bancorp Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.