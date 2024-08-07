Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 7th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today August 7th:

Chewy CHWY: This company which operates as an online pet retailer, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Chewy's has a PEG ratio of 0.80 compared with 2.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Daktronics DAKT: This company which has strong leadership positions in, and is one of the world's largest suppliers of, electronic scoreboards, computer-programmable displays, and large screen video displays and control systems, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.5% over the last 60 days.

Daktronics has a PEG ratio of 0.40 compared with 0.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

GormanRupp GRC: This company which designs, manufactures and sells pumps and related equipment, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

GormanRupp has a PEG ratio of 1.57 compared with 1.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

