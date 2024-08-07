Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 7th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today August 7th:
Chewy CHWY: This company which operates as an online pet retailer, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Chewy Price and Consensus
Chewy price-consensus-chart | Chewy Quote
Chewy's has a PEG ratio of 0.80 compared with 2.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Chewy PEG Ratio (TTM)
Chewy peg-ratio-ttm | Chewy Quote
Daktronics DAKT: This company which has strong leadership positions in, and is one of the world's largest suppliers of, electronic scoreboards, computer-programmable displays, and large screen video displays and control systems, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.5% over the last 60 days.
Daktronics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Daktronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Daktronics, Inc. Quote
Daktronics has a PEG ratio of 0.40 compared with 0.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Daktronics, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Daktronics, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Daktronics, Inc. Quote
GormanRupp GRC: This company which designs, manufactures and sells pumps and related equipment, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.
Gorman-Rupp Company (The) Price and Consensus
Gorman-Rupp Company (The) price-consensus-chart | Gorman-Rupp Company (The) Quote
GormanRupp has a PEG ratio of 1.57 compared with 1.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Gorman-Rupp Company (The) PEG Ratio (TTM)
Gorman-Rupp Company (The) peg-ratio-ttm | Gorman-Rupp Company (The) Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (GRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Chewy (CHWY) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.