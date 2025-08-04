Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 4th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today August 4th:

Primoris Services PRIM: This company which operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States., carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Primoris Services Corporation Price and Consensus

Primoris Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | Primoris Services Corporation Quote

Primoris Services has a PEG ratio of 1.57 compared with 3.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Primoris Services Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Primoris Services Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Primoris Services Corporation Quote

Afya AFYA: This company which is a medical education group primarily in Brazil, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Afya Limited Price and Consensus

Afya Limited price-consensus-chart | Afya Limited Quote

Afya has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 0.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Afya Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)

Afya Limited peg-ratio-ttm | Afya Limited Quote

Jabil JBL: This company which is one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus

Jabil, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jabil, Inc. Quote

Jabil has a PEG ratio of 1.41 compared with 1.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Jabil, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Jabil, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Jabil, Inc. Quote

